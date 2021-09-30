Daily Weather Forecast For Fullerton

FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



