Daily Weather Forecast For Fullerton
FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
