Dr. Weiss on the Efficacy Results of the KRYSTAL-1 Trial in KRAS G12C–Mutated CRC

By Jared Weiss, MD
onclive.com
 7 days ago

Jared Weiss, MD, discusses the efficacy results of the ongoing phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial in KRAS G12C–mutated colorectal cancer. Jared Weiss, MD, associate professor of medicine, Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine, University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine, associate director of finance, UNC Lineberger Clinical Protocol Office, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the efficacy results of the ongoing phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial (NCT03785249) in KRAS G12C–mutated colorectal cancer (CRC).

