Dr. Weiss on the Efficacy Results of the KRYSTAL-1 Trial in KRAS G12C–Mutated CRC

Kanwal P.S. Raghav, MBBS, MD, discussed nuances to treatment selection in mCRC, the significance of the phase 2 ReDOS trial with regorafenib, and how the paradigms for mCRC, HCC, and gastroesophageal cancers have expanded from areas of unmet need to ones with more robust armamentariums. Given the modest responses associated...

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO