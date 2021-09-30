CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Bar Association hosts Ask a Lawyer to give free legal advice

By Emily Farris
 5 days ago
Lawyers are giving free legal advice to Oklahomans from all over the state on all day on Thursday.

The annual Ask a Lawyer event is a public service that gives Oklahomans the opportunity to ask lawyers for free legal advice over the phone or through email.

According to the Oklahoma Bar Association, some of the most frequently asked questions are on topics such as property concerns, wills, guardianship, divorce, theft, and criminal matters.

Lawyers from Tulsa and Oklahoma City will be on a statewide, toll-free hotline that runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The toll-free number to call is 800-456-8525 or email AskALawyer@okbar.org. Legal questions may also be submitted online at the Oklahoma Bar Association's website now until Sept. 30.

