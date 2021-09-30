4-Day Weather Forecast For Leakey
LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
