Daily Weather Forecast For Hettinger
HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
