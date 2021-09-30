Weather Forecast For Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.