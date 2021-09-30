Clark Weather Forecast
CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
