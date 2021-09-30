Rabun Gap Weather Forecast

RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Widespread fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



