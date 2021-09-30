Daily Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield
PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0