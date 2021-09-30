CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TX

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Cross Plains Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cross Plains Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cross Plains:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cCmFVMX00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cross Plains, TX
With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

