Hosford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
