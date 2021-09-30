CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, AK

Thursday rain in Craig: Ideas to make the most of it

Craig News Watch
 5 days ago

(CRAIG, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Craig Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Craig:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cCmFSiM00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Rain Showers

    • High 47 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 60 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Rain Showers

    • High 44 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

