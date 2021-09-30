Griswold Daily Weather Forecast
GRISWOLD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
