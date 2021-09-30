CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MS

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Sturgis Today
 5 days ago

(STURGIS, MS) Thursday is set to be rainy in Sturgis, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sturgis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cCmFP4B00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sturgis Today

With Sturgis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

