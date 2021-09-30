Springfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPRINGFIELD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0