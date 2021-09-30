4-Day Weather Forecast For Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Widespread frost during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 65 °F, low 32 °F
- 3 to 18 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
