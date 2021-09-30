4-Day Weather Forecast For Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Widespread frost during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 65 °F, low 32 °F 3 to 18 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.