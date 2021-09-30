Lockwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
