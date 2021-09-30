Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



