Daily Weather Forecast For Heppner

HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 64 °F, low Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 30 mph



