Daily Weather Forecast For Heppner
HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
