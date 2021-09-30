CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hana, HI

A rainy Thursday in Hana — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 5 days ago

(HANA, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hana Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cCmFGMs00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 72 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 72 °F
    • 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

