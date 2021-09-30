Weather Forecast For Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
