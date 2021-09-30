Thursday rain in Crosbyton: Ideas to make the most of it

(CROSBYTON, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Crosbyton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crosbyton:

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.