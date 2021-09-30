Jump on Neligh’s rainy forecast today

(NELIGH, NE) Thursday is set to be rainy in Neligh, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Neligh:

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.