Weather Forecast For Laverne
LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
