Ennis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 33 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 36 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
