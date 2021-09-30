Weather Forecast For Red Rock
RED ROCK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
