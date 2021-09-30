Ravenna Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RAVENNA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
