Weather Forecast For Seadrift
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0