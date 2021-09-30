Weather Forecast For Seadrift

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 77 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 75 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



