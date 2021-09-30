CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, WA

Thursday set for rain in Winthrop — 3 ways to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(WINTHROP, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Winthrop Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winthrop:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cCmEnKw00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

