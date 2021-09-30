Bagdad Weather Forecast
BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0