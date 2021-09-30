Bagdad Weather Forecast

BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.