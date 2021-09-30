Thursday rain in Mayville: Ideas to make the most of it

(MAYVILLE, ND) Thursday is set to be rainy in Mayville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mayville:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.