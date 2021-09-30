Daily Weather Forecast For Mill City

MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



