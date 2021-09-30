CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montague, MA

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Montague

Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 5 days ago

(MONTAGUE, MA) A sunny Thursday is here for Montague, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montague:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cCmEeOP00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montague, MA
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Ma#Nws
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Montague Updates

Montague Updates

Montague, MA
20
Followers
314
Post
661
Views
ABOUT

With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy