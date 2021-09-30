Ipswich Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



