Ipswich Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0