CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naalehu, HI

Thursday rain in Naalehu: Ideas to make the most of it

Naalehu News Watch
Naalehu News Watch
 5 days ago

(NAALEHU, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Naalehu Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Naalehu:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0cCmEWHT00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naalehu, HI
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu, HI
8
Followers
219
Post
687
Views
ABOUT

With Naalehu News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy