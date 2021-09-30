CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Superior, NE

Rainy forecast for Superior? Jump on it!

Superior News Alert
Superior News Alert
 5 days ago

(SUPERIOR, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Superior Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Superior:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cCmEUW100

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, NE
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunbreak#Nws
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Superior News Alert

Superior News Alert

Superior, NE
19
Followers
244
Post
762
Views
ABOUT

With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy