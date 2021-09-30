Rainy forecast for Superior? Jump on it!

(SUPERIOR, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Superior Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Superior:

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.