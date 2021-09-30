CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaibito, AZ

A rainy Thursday in Kaibito — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Kaibito News Flash
Kaibito News Flash
 5 days ago

(KAIBITO, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kaibito Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kaibito:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cCmETdI00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

