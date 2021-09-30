CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, KS

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

 5 days ago

(OBERLIN, KS.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Oberlin Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oberlin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cCmERrq00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oberlin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

