Niland Weather Forecast
NILAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
