Cook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
