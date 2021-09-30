CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, KS

A rainy Thursday in Elkhart — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Elkhart Bulletin
 5 days ago

(ELKHART, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elkhart Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elkhart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cCmEGP500

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Sunbreak#Nws
Elkhart Bulletin

