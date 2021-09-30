Buras Daily Weather Forecast
BURAS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
