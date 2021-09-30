Buras Daily Weather Forecast

BURAS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



