Silver Bay Daily Weather Forecast
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
