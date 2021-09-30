Weather Forecast For Fairplay

FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of t-storms overnight High 47 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain and snow showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 50 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



