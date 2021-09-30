CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairplay, CO

Weather Forecast For Fairplay

Fairplay News Watch
 5 days ago

FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cCmE5mL00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of t-storms overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain and snow showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Fairplay News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

