Weather Forecast For Fairplay
FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of t-storms overnight
- High 47 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain and snow showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
