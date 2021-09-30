Weather Forecast For Stamford
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
