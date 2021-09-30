Weather Forecast For Stamford

STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.