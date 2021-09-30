Syracuse Daily Weather Forecast
SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
