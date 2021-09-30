Syracuse Daily Weather Forecast

SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 49 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.