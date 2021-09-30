CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, IL

Loyola Medicine Names Melissa Lukasick as Regional Chief Financial Officer

By Loyola Medicine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine recently announced Melissa Lukasick has been named regional chief financial officer. Lukasick began her career with Loyola Medicine in 2004, serving in a variety of roles, and has assumed increased leadership responsibility and scope throughout her tenure. Most recently, she served as regional vice president of finance operations for Loyola Medicine before stepping in as interim regional chief financial officer in July 2021.

