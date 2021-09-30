Daily Weather Forecast For Platte
PLATTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
