Ackley, IA

Thursday rain in Ackley meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Ackley Post
Ackley Post
 5 days ago

(ACKLEY, IA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Ackley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ackley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cCmDHK100

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

