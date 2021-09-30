4-Day Weather Forecast For Thornton
THORNTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Scattered rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
